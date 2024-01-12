Betavolt’s miniature battery could spell the end of smartphone chargers

Betavolt Technology has created a battery it says can keep a device charged for 50 years.

The Beijing-based company says it is the first to realize the “miniaturization of atomic energy batteries” through its nuclear battery that contains 63 nuclear isotopes.

The debut battery, the BV100, is smaller than a coin. It measures in at 15 x 15 x 5mm, produces 100 microwatts of electricity, and has a voltage of 3V. The company predicts its product will ensure that mobile phones never need to be charged again.

“The atomic energy battery developed by Betavolt is absolutely safe, has no external radiation, and is suitable for use in medical devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts and cochleas in the human body,” the company said in a press release.

In terms of safety, the company claims the miniature battery will never catch fire or explode from impact due to its layered setup. It can also function in extreme temperatures ranging from -60 degrees Celsius to 120 degrees Celsius.

Betavolt further states the battery is environmentally friendly. “After the decay period, the nickel 63 isotopes become a stable isotope of copper, which is non-radioactive and does not pose any threat or pollution to the environment,” the company explains. “Therefore, unlike existing chemical batteries, nuclear batteries do not require expensive recycling processes.”

The company says the product is currently in the pilot stage and will be mass-produced. However, no timeline as to when the product would be available to purchase is available.

Betavolt says it plans to launch a battery capable of producing one watt of power by 2025.

Image credit: Betavolt

Source: Betavolt Via: Independent