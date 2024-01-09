Hyperkin’s new handheld plays original Sega Genesis cartridges

Hyperkin’s Mega 95 handheld is a Sonic the Hedgehog-filled blast from the past.

The Sega Genesis controller-like handheld from Hyperkin can play original Genesis and Mega Drive cartridges. It features a 5-inch screen capable of playing in 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios and can also be played directly on a television thanks to its USB-C port and dock. It’s sort of like a modern version of Sega’s ill-fated Genesis Nomad but with 10 hours of battery life instead of 2-3.

It’s a little unclear how Retron’s new handheld runs OG Genesis and Mega Drive cartridges, but it likely utilizes the same hardware emulation as the MegaRetroN, which means it should offer a pretty solid retro gaming experience, similar to the Analogue Pocket, which plays original Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance cartridges.

The Mega 95 doesn’t have pricing or a release date yet but will likely cost somewhere in the range of $120-150 USD ($160-200 CAD).

Image credit: Hyperkin

Via: The Verge