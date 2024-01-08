Honda reportedly considering opening EV production plant in Canada

Honda might build an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Canada, Japanese financial publication Nikkei reports.

The company is reportedly looking at several locations for the project, including one in Ontario next to an existing automobile factory. Nikkei notes Honda will decide by the end of the year and the plant could start running as early as 2028. The project has an estimated $18.5 billion in spending and could feature in-house battery production.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, called Honda’s consideration a “testament” to the country’s reputation as an EV leader.

“Reports about Honda looking to make a significant investment in Canada speaks to the quality of workforce and the strength of our industry,” he said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to position Canada’s auto sector for the 21st-century economy.”

The federal government and the Province of Ontario have previously invested in EV manufacturing plants. This includes the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas and a plant in Windsor with LG Energy Solution and Stellantis N.V.

The two governments also invested in Honda’s manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont. in 2022.

As Nikkei points out, if the company does establish an EV plant in Ontario, it will be the second of its kind in North America. Honda is also creating an EV production hub in Ohio, which will go into effect in early 2026.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Nikkei Via: The Globe and Mail