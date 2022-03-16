Honda will spend $1.4 billion to upgrade plants for EV production in Ontario

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing millions to help fuel domestic hybrid car production.

Each government is investing $131.6 million towards Honda Canada’s plans to upgrade its facilities in Alliston, Ontario.

“As we build a cleaner future, the automotive sector is a key partner in powering the way forward,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference Wednesday.

Honda is investing $1.38 billion on upgrades over the next six years, including the collective $263.2 million from the two levels of government. The plants will eventually build a hybrid CR-V compact SUV.

“We are so pleased that Honda has made this investment in Ontario and know that the cars of the future will be built here in Alliston and all across Ontario for decades to come,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

But it’s important to note neither political leader answered questions relating to Ontario’s rebate on electric vehicles, which was pulled in 2018.

“Since we’ve been in office, electric vehicles have tripled in sales, so I guess that was a good decision,” Ford said without answering the question directly.

Trudeau also dodged the question, stating the federal government was happy to collaborate with Ontario on the announcement.

