There’s now an Xbox Series S toaster

Microsoft might not win the console wars with its Xbox Series X/S, but the tech giant has already won the gaming-themed kitchen appliance battle. First, there was the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge (which turned out to kind of suck), and now there’s the Xbox Series S toaster.

For $40 USD (roughly $53.43 CAD), you can get your hands on a white Xbox Series S-shaped toaster, complete with the console’s recognizable black side vent. The toaster was first spotted on sale in France in March 2023, but this marks the toasting device’s arrival in the U.S (via @Wario64).

The toaster fits two slices of bread and features six toasting levels. It also offers an LED countdown, a removable crumb tray and a specific bagel setting. Oh, and of course, it also toasts the Xbox logo into bread.

When will the Xbox Series S toaster arrive in Canada and how much will it cost? We don’t know yet, but MobileSyrup has contacted Microsoft Canada for more information (this story will be updated when we hear back). The Xbox Series S toaster will likely make its way to Canada in a few months, similar to the release of the meme-worthy Xbox Series X Mini Fridge.

The Xbox Series S toaster is undeniably silly-looking, but I also kind of want one. I bet Xbox logo-clad toast tastes better.

