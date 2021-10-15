Microsoft’s $99 Xbox Series X mini fridge is coming to Canada

What started as a joke, has somehow actually become a reality.

Microsoft has confirmed that its Xbox Series X mini fridge will launch in December 2021 with pre-orders releasing on October 19th. In an Xbox blog post, the tech giant details that the Series X-shaped fridge will cost $99.99 USD (roughly $122 CAD).

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Pre order begins for the Xbox Series X ‘Mini Fridge’ on October 19: https://t.co/XcjfXqYnpy #XboxandChill ❄️ pic.twitter.com/gOl2Qf0ZSi — Xbox (@Xbox) October 15, 2021

In the U.S., the fridge’s exclusive retailer is Target, and in Canada, would-be Series X fridge buyers will be able to purchase it online through Target.com (no one tell Zellers).

Target.com currently doesn’t offer shipping to Canada through its website, so it’s strange the company is the exclusive retailer of the mini fridge in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Microsoft for more information.

In the meantime, though, Aaron Greenberg, Xbox’s general manager of marketing, confirmed on Twitter that the mini fridge will, indeed, ship to Canada through Target’s website.

“Target has confirmed to our team they will ship to Canada,” he tweeted. “For now that’s the only way to get units shipped into Canada this holiday.”

The fridge will also be sold in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands and Poland.

While undeniably silly, it’s incredible to see Microsoft take the joke that “the Series X looks like a fridge” this far.

Source: Xbox

Update 15/10/2021 at 10:56am ET — Updated with comment from an Xbox executive.