iPhone 17 to feature improved front-facing camera, iPhone 16 Pro to get upgraded ultra-wide sensor

Apple could finally have plans to upgrade the iPhone’s front-facing camera, according to a Medium post by often-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Both Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 feature a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter, and the iPhone 16 is expected to offer the same front-facing camera technology. But with the iPhone 17, Kuo says Apple has plans to offer a 24-megapixel six-element lens the analyst says will significantly improve the camera’s image quality.

Of course, megapixels aren’t everything. We still don’t know the new front-facing camera array sensor size or what aperture it will offer. Still, it’s great to see Apple could have plans to finally upgrade the iPhone’s front shooter.

In other iPhone-related news, Kuo also reports that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera. The analyst says Apple’s high-end iPhones will feature an additional 48-megapixel sensor for the smartphones’ ultra-wide shooter, leaving the telephoto and front-facing shooter the only cameras still featuring a 12-megapixel resolution. The iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max all feature a main 48-megapixel camera.

Kuo says this upgrade will allow the ultra-wide camera to capture more light, improving low-quality performance under less-than-ideal conditions. It’s also possible that this new ultra-wide camera array will be capable of snapping 48-megapixel proRAW images, offering more detail and editing options after the photo has been shot.

Apple’s iPhone 16 series will be revealed this fall.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Medium) Via: MacRumors, (2)