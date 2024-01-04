Apple rumoured to finally reveal generative AI plans at WWDC

Nearly every tech giant has revealed a strategy surrounding the generative AI space, but Apple is one of the few notable holdouts.

According to ‘yeux1122’ — a China-based “blogger” I have admittedly never heard of — a developer source says Apple is adding generative AI to Siri (via 9to5Mac). The tech giant will announce the “Ajax-based” generative AI model at this year’s WWDC.

yeux1122 says that the AI-powered version of Siri will feature more natural conversations and more personalization, alongside an Apple-specific creational service and linking between various external services.

Why am I writing about a leak from a source I’ve never encountered before? Well, several notable websites back yeux122’s claims (9to5Mac, MacRumors and more), and this also isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Apple’s ChatGPT-like plans. In November, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company is investing heavily in generative AI technology and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is developing Apple GPT as early as late July.

In early December, the company also quietly released a framework to build AI model libraries designed to run on its M-series chips.

The race to become the first tech giant to integrate on-device generative AI in a smartphone and voice-activated assistant continues to pick up. Samsung is expected to focus its upcoming Galaxy S24 series reveal on AI-powered Bixby features.

Source: yeux1122 Via: 9to5Mac