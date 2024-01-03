New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in early January 2024

Microsoft has kicked off 2024 by revealing new additions to its Game Pass service in the first half of January.

Highlights include Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 (2019), Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Montreal-based Compulsion’s We Happy Few. Read on for the full list:

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 3rd

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — January 4th

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 9th

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 9th

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 11th

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 11th

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 16th

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 16th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass this month:

January 5th — Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console)

January 15th — Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC), MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC), Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC), Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they leave the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month.

Image credit: Capcom