Ubisoft’s Winter Sale has Assasin’s Creed Mirage $21 off

Ubisoft Canada is currently running a ‘Winter Sale’ promotion with several best sellers on sale, including Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry titles.

Further, you can get an additional 20 percent off by using code ‘HOLIDAY20′ during checkout.

The sale is live now and ends on January 3rd, 2024.

Check out some of the deals below:

Find all Ubisoft Winter Sale deals available here. The promotion ends on January 3rd, 2024.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.