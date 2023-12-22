Best Buy shares pricing of some of its upcoming Boxing Day deals

After revealing the tech that will be on sale at Best Buy for Boxing Day, the retailer has now revealed the discounted pricing on some of the products.

Best Buy’s final Boxing Day sale will go live on December 24th.

Check out some of the upcoming deals below:

LG 86-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (86UR7800PUA) – 2023 – Black: $1,199.99 (save $500)

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN75CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $899.99 (save $600)

TCL 50-inch S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (50S450G-CA) – 2023: $299.99 (save $100)

Kalorik Pro XL Air Fryer – 6.8L/6QT – Stainless Steel: $84.99 (save $115)

JBL Bar 700 620-Watt 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $799.99 (save $450)

HP 14-inch Chromebook – Mineral Silver (Intel Celeron N4500/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $199.99 (save $200)

Lenovo Yoga 7 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Storm Grey (Intel Evo i5-1335U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM): $999.99 (save $500)

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One – Black: $149.99 (save $110)

Oura Ring Gen3 – Heritage – Size 6 – Gold: $499.99 (save $100)

Sony WH-CH520 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ Microphone – Black: $59.99 (save $40)

Alienware 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 0.1ms GTG Curved QD-OLED LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF): $999.99 (save $400)

HP 27-inch All-in-One PC (AMD Ryzen 5 7520U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $899.99 (save $400)

Philips 800 Automatic Espresso Machine With Milk Frother – Matte Black: $399.99 (save $550)

Segway Ninebot D38U Adult Electric Scooter with Segway Lock & Phone Holder (350W Motor/ 38km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Black/Red: $499.99 (save $400)

Xbox Series X 1TB Console: $519.99 (save $150)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $349.99 (get a $70-$75 gift card)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Hair Styler Gift Set – Ultra Blue/Blush: $649.99 (save $150)

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB – Obsidian – Unlocked: $1,149.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB – Graphite – Unlocked: $719.99 (save $150)

