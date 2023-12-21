Steam’s winter sale is on now with discounts up to 80 percent off

Steam’s Winter Sale has kicked off just in time for the holidays. The deals start today and continue until January 4th, offering discounts on various games.
These games include Mortal Kombat 1, Resident Evil 4, God of War, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Diablo IV and several more titles.
Here are the deals available as part of the promotion:
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: now $38.99, was $51.99
- Mortal Kombat 1: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Lords of the Fallen: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Persona 5 Royal: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: now: $39.99, was $79.99
- God of War: now $32.39, was $64.99
- Darkest Dungeon II: now $37.49, was $49.99
- A Plague Tale Requiem: now $31.49, was $69.99
- Death’s Door: now $10.39, was $25.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Elden Ring: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Baldur’s Gate 3: now $71.99, was $79.99
- Hogwarts Legacy: now $39.99, was $79.99
You can check out all of the deals here.
Image credit: PlaySTation