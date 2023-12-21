Credible leaker shows off specs for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is on the way, with the handset launching sometime in mid-January. However, before the release of the device, prolific leaker Evan Blass has revealed the upcoming smartphone line’s specs.

Blass has posted a marketing image of the three devices onto Threads showing off camera specs, RAM, storage and battery size.

According to the leak, the S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display with up to 2,600 nits of brightness. Surprisingly, the other two devices also have up to 2,600 nits of brightness.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly also feature a 200-megapixel primary shooter, similar to last year’s model. Further, it will offer 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom, contrary to previous rumours indicating that Samsung planned to ditch 100x Space Zoom and the 10x periscope lens. However, some rumours suggest that the 10x zoom will be a crop of the 5x zoom.

Additionally, the handset is set to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB of storage options, contrary to previous leaks indicating the device would sport 1TB of storage. We can also expect a 5,000mAh battery, IP68 water and dust resistance, and it sports a titanium frame similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The colour options for the Galaxy S24 Ultra include Black, Violet, Yellow/Beige and Titanium Gray.

The Galaxy S24+ will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x QHD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 2x and 3x zoom cameras, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a large 4,900mAh battery and an Armor Aluminum frame.

Lastly, the S24 will sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter with up to 3x zoom, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Only the S24 Ultra will sport the S Pen, but that’s not a surprise. The three devices will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Dynamic Lock Screen, smart keyboard and more.

Samsung’s S24 series is expected to launch in mid-January. Evan Blass is a very credible leaker, so this information should be accurate for the most part, but as always, we won’t know for sure until the smartphone is released.

Source: @evanblass