Embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to finally depart company on Dec. 29

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will officially step down and exit the company on December 29th.

The Call of Duty publisher announced the news as part of a broader restructuring amid its recent takeover by Microsoft. While Microsoft has yet to name a replacement for Kotick, the company has confirmed that remaining Activision Blizzard executives, including Activision publishing president Rob Kostich and Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, will now report to Microsoft’s game content and studios president, Matt Booty.

Kotick’s departure from Activision Blizzard comes after a lengthy tenure as CEO that dates back to 1991. More notable, however, is the string of controversies that have surrounded Kotick over the past few years. In July 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company over an allegedly toxic work culture. In particular, the company was accused of enabling male developers and executives to repeatedly sexually harass and grope employees. One employee is even said to have committed suicide over the abuse.

In the months that followed, new reports came out alleging more misconduct, including, most damningly, the role that Kotick supposedly played in covering it up. The Wall Street Journal even reported that Kotick threatened to have one assistant killed after she reported sexual harassment. Throughout 2021, many called for Kotick and other Activision Blizzard leadership to resign as part of a larger push for company reform.

However, Kotick largely denied any wrongdoing, outside of apologies for an initial “tone-deaf” response and plans to introduce initiatives like third-party-led “safe spaces” and diversifying hiring practices. In a rare interview earlier this year, Kotick doubled down on his denials, claiming it all boiled down to “mischaracterizations” in the media, even though the initial reports came from a government lawsuit.

“We’ve had every possible form of investigation done. And we did not have a systemic issue with harassment — ever. We didn’t have any of what were mischaracterizations reported in the media,” he claimed. He went on to accuse organized efforts to unionize within the company as “working hard to try and destabilize the company.” If that wasn’t enough, Kotick even proceeded to paint himself out to be a victim, claiming he’s received death threats and antisemitic comments.

Sadly, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard means Kotick is getting a far more graceful exit from the company than he deserves. Presumably, he’ll get quite the golden parachute out of this, and that comes after he was already considered gaming’s “most overpaid CEO” for years. It remains to be seen whether Kotick plans to join another company.

