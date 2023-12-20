Arc confirms work on revamped mobile browser, teases ‘fluted glass’ textures

It looks like The Browser Company, the folks behind the Arc browser, are working hard on revamping the mobile version of Arc.

As spotted by Inverse, several tweets from people at the company paint a picture of the work involved in revamping the iOS version of Arc, though there’s still no word on an Android version (thankfully, a Windows version is finally coming).

First, the Arc account posted on Twitter about “fluted glass textures” in Arc mobile, with two teaser images showing off the effect in what appears to be the Arc mobile browser UI. The Browser Company CEO Josh Miller then quote tweeted it, writing, “Allow us to reintroduce ourselves” and “new year, new energy,” indicating an upcoming refresh next year.

Allow us to reintroduce ourselves !!

new year, new energy,

going for it https://t.co/oli4xIdX7P — Josh Miller (@joshm) December 18, 2023

Miller went on to tweet confirmation that the company was “reimagining the mobile browser from the ground-up,” writing that it would keep the sync with desktop Arc “core” while also doing “justice” to the mobile form factor.

It’s worth noting that the current version of Arc for iOS acts more like a companion app than a full-fat mobile browser. Arc on iOS is effectively just a version of the desktop version’s sidebar, which syncs users’ pinned folders and tabs, as well as currently open pages, and other features like ‘spaces’ for access on iPhone.

A significant criticism of the current Arc mobile browser is that it isn’t a fully capable mobile browser capable of replacing something like Safari since it lacks some crucial features, like tabs, incognito mode, reader mode, bookmarks, and more.

There’s no word yet on when the revamped Arc browser will arrive, though apparently TestFlight versions of ‘Arc Mobile 2’ have gone out to some. At least we know now that The Browser Company is working on it. My hope is that the revamp process will eventually involve spinning out an Android version of the browser too.

Via: Inverse