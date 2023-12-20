The Source’s Boxing Week sale offers discounts on tech up to 50 percent off

The Source’s Boxing Week sale offers discounts on various tech products in time for the holiday.

The Source’s website doesn’t provide details on when this sale will end and claims that these are Boxing Week prices now; however, the company may release a new sale closer to Boxing Day.

Devices like headphones, video games, tablets, TVs and more are part of this promotion.

Check out some of the deals below:

There are a lot more deals that you can check out here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.