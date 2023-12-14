Rogers will offer satellite-to-mobile services in 2024

Rogers will bring satellite-to-mobile phone technology to its customers next year.

The announcement follows a successful satellite-to-mobile phone test call, in partnership with Lynk Global. Using Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, the two companies were able to connect Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey with a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association.

The test involved Lynk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and the telecom giant’s national wireless spectrum.

In a press release, Rogers notes the 2024 launch will first focus on machine-to-machine AI applications, SMS texting, and mass notifications. Voice and data services will eventually follow.

“This is a game changer for Newfoundland and Labrador and for the rest of the country, especially for emergency services,” Furey said during the December 10th call that took place near Heart’s Content, Newfoundland. The town was the site of the first transatlantic telegraph cable in the world more than 150 years ago, Rogers notes in a press release.

Rogers announced the partnership back in April, aiming to bring coverage to some of Canada’s most remote areas.

“We’re bringing coverage to Canada’s most remote areas to improve public safety and to connect communities that aren’t connected today,” Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said in the press release.

Telus completed similar testing in November. In partnership with TerreStar Solutions, the telecom company used satellite connectivity to complete voice calls. Telus noted it was “exploring” the possibility of bringing the service to customers in 2024.