Rogers partnering with SpaceX to provide satellite cellular services

Rogers will use SpaceX satellites to provide mobile phone services to Canadians across the country.

CEO Tony Staffieri shared details at the company’s annual general meeting, stating the partnership will allow Canadians to make 911 calls in all situations, including natural disasters.

SpaceX will use Starlink’s low earth orbit satellites to provide coverage across the country. The companies will work together to provide users with the ability to text first, with voice and data services following soon after. The technology will work with 5G and 4G smartphones once it becomes available.

Rogers is also working with Lynk Global to expand their technology in Canada. The U.S.- based company has sent and received texts from space through unmodified standard mobile devices.