Freedom adds Canada-U.S. to its $34/30GB plan

Freedom Mobile has updated its $34/30GB 5G plan to also include Canada and U.S. usage.

The Boxing Week offer is perhaps one of the sweetest of the bunch so far, providing Canada-U.S. coverage for a fraction of the cost customers would pay elsewhere.

Here’s what the plan includes:

Unlimited 30GB 5G data (beyond the data cap, speeds throttled to 256Kbps download / 128Kbps upload).

Unlimited Canada-U.S. talk.

Unlimited text.

Price includes a $5/mo BYOP credit for 24 months and a $5/mo Digital Discount for using auto pay.

It’s worth noting that customers can only access 5G on Freedom’s network. When outside of Freedom’s coverage area in Canada or the U.S., customers roam on partner networks with a 4G connection capped at speeds of up to 100Mbps.

You can check out Freedom’s plans here.

If you’re curious how Freedom’s network stacks up, check out our testing here. You can also find the rest of Freedom’s Boxing Week offers here.