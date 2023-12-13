Epic Games Store holiday sale offers deals on thousands of games

The Epic Games Store (EGS) has kicked off a big holiday sale offering discounts on thousands of games, as well as a handful of free games.

To start, 17 games will be offered for free, starting with Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. The remaining freebies will be revealed on EGS’ Free Games page.

Meanwhile, a 33 percent Epic Coupon will be automatically applied at checkout towards all eligible purchases, including The Game Awards Game of the Year nominee Alan Wake II.

Some of the highlights include:

It’s worth mentioning that EGS’ Epic Rewards are doubled to 10 percent for the duration of the sale.

The full list of EGS holiday deals can be found here. The deals run from December 13th to January 10th.

Image credit: Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games