Get the Moto Edge+ 2023 $300 off this holiday season

Motorola Canada is running a holiday season promotion with several of its devices, including the 2023 Motorola Razr+, the 2023 Motorola Edge+ and more on sale.

The deals are live now through December 25th. Check out some of the deals below:

Motorola Edge 2022: $329.99 (regularly $899.99)

Motorola Razr+ 2023: $949.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Motorola Razr 2023: $699.99 (regularly $999.99)

Motorola Edge+ 2023: $799.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

Motorola Edge 2023: $499.99 (regularly $849.99)

Thinkphone by Motorola: $599.99 (regularly $999.99)

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)

Moto G Power 5G 2023: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)

Moto G 5G 2023: $249.99 (regularly $299.99)

Moto G play 2023: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)

Find all Motorola deals here.

