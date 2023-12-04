Canadians can now buy tickets via Ticketmaster through TikTok

TikTok’s Ticketmaster partnership, which first launched in the U.S. last year, is now rolling out in Canada.

The platform is expanding the ticketing partnership in over 20 new markets. The integration allows Canadian users to buy tickets for live events directly from within TikTok.

The feature also allows verified artists to promote their upcoming shows and embed links to purchase tickets within their TikTok videos.

According to the platform, in the U.S., the partnership has seen “successful ticketing campaigns for both established and emerging artists, comedians and sports teams,” with more than 2.5 billion views combined on videos utilizing the feature. TikTok, however, did not share how many of those views translated into ticket sales.

Besides Canada, other new markets include the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden.

However, the platform is not out of the hot seat. Recently, Canadian MPs raised concerns about the Chinese government accessing Canadian user data from the ByteDance-owned social media platform.

“We’ve been quite clear that we would not disclose user data to the Chinese government if they made a request. They have not made such a request, and the Chinese government has not asserted the rights over any TikTok user data,” said David Lieber, TikTok’s head of privacy public policy for the Americas.

Image credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok