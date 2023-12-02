Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 27-Dec.3]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: December 1st, 2023

Genre: Christmas comedy

Runtime: 2 hours

While trying to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, a man inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life.

Candy Cane Lane was directed by Reginald Hudlin (Marshall) and stars Eddie Murphy (Beverly Hills Cop), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Genneya Walton (BlackAF).

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Original theatrical release date: September 8th, 2023

Prime Video Canada release date: November 28th, 2023

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

The Portokaloses return to Greece for a family reunion.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was written and directed by Winnipeg’s Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise) and stars Vardalos, John Corbett (Parenthood), Louis Mandylor (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and Elena Kampouris (Jupiter’s Legacy).

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Prime Video Canada in November can be found here. A roundup of December’s new content is available here.

Crave

Bookie

Crave release date: November 30th, 2023 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (30 minutes each)

In Los Angeles, a veteran bookie must contend with the potential legalization of sports gambling.

Bookie was created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and Nick Bakay (Mom) and stars Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar), Andrea Anders (Ted Lasso) and Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans).

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Let the feasting begin.#SelenaandChef: Home for the Holidays premieres tonight at 8 pm ET on Max. pic.twitter.com/yanhqfT8vB — Max (@StreamOnMax) November 30, 2023

Crave release date: November 30th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Cooking

Runtime: Four episodes (around 42 minutes each)

Actress and singer Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) returns to cook delicious dishes with all-star chefs like Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in November can be found here. A roundup of December’s new content is available here.

Disney+

American Horror Story: Delicate

Disney+ Canada release date: November 29th, 2023 (first four episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Horror anthology

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

Actress Anna Alcott grows increasingly paranoid that someone is trying to stop her from becoming pregnant.

American Horror Story was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (Glee) and stars American Horror Story mainstay Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife) and Kim Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians).

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: December 2nd, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: One hour

The Tardis takes the Doctor and Donna to the edge of the universe for their most desperate mission yet.

Wild Blue Yonder is the second of three 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials that sees David Tennant and Catherine Tate return as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Original theatrical release date: June 28th, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: December 1st, 2023

Genre: Action-adventure

Runtime: 2 hours, 34 minutes

Indiana Jones must team up with his estranged goddaughter to stop a former Nazi from locating a power artifact.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was co-written and directed by James Mangold (Logan) and stars Harrison Ford one last time as the titular adventurer, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) c0-star.

Stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here. It’s worth noting that a documentary called Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford about Ford’s legacy as the character is also now available on Disney+.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in November can be found here. A roundup of December’s new content is available here.

Netflix

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 29th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (48 to 58 minutes each)

This documentary investigates one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history: a renowned thoracic surgeon who left behind a trail of dead bodies.

Family Switch [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 30th, 2023

Genre: Christmas comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Chaos ensues in a family days before Christmas when the parents swap bodies with their teenage kids.

Family Switch was directed by McG (The Babysitter) and stars Jennifer Garner (Alias), Ed Helms (The Hangover trilogy), Emma Myers (Wednesday) and Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers).

May December [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 1st, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

A Hollywood actress meets with an infamous married couple to do research for a role, only to unravel more about the scandal.

May December was directed by Todd Haynes (Carol) and stars Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Charles Melton (Riverdale).

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies that hit Netflix Canada this month can be found here. A roundup of December’s new content is available here.

