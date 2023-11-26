Telecom news roundup: the best in-store Black Friday carrier deals [Nov. 18-24]

With the holiday season in full force, carriers have released a list of deals. A majority of these are online, but a couple of in-store offers stand out.

Details on the best in-store deals, as well as a roundup of other telecom news from this week, are outlined below.

Deals

Virgin Plus adds $34/40GB 4G plan option and bumps its $55/month plan to 70GB of data.

Telus and its flanker brand Kood are offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE alongside the Galaxy S23 FE.

Freedom Mobile is offering Pixel 8 for $0/month on a $45/month+ plan.

Fido adds $34/40GB, $55/70GB and $40/50GB plans.

Koodo is offering $34/40GB, $40/50GB and $55/70GB plans for Black Friday.

Check out MobileSyrup’s roundup of the best carrier deals here.

Business

Black Friday deals from carriers are just as good online as they are in-store, with a few exceptions.

Bell wants broadcasters to receive funding through the Canadian content spending of foreign streamers.

Buy a phone from Telus and the company will give a free one to a young Canadian aging out of foster care.

Some Koodo customers thought they had access to unlimited data after the provider sent a mistaken offer.

Bell now lets users activate eSIMs online.

Rogers no longer offers $60/15GB ‘5G Infinite Lite’ plan to mobile-only customers.

Freedom Mobile launches global roaming plan for $65/month.

Striking technicians in Metro Vancouver reached a tentative agreement with Rogers.

SaskTel brings 5G to parts of Lloydminster and Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan.

Canadians are looking for the best 5G service, and are willing to pay to get it, according to Ericsson’s latest 5G report.

Fizz expands into Western Canada with a $4/40GB plan offering.