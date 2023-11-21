Freedom Mobile launches global roaming plan for $65/month

Freedom Mobile has rolled out a new plan option that lets Canadians use their mobile service in 73 destinations without paying extra for roaming.

Roam Beyond offers 60GB of 5G data for $65/month (including a $5/month autopay discount). Freedom’s website lists this as an “introductory offer.”

The plan comes with unlimited talk and text and can be used in Austria, Bahamas, Guyana, Haiti, and more. A full list of included countries is available on Freedom’s website.

Freedom customers can alternatively add a 30-day Roam Beyond pass to their plans. The 1GB roaming data option costs $20/month and includes 73 destinations. The second option consists of 94 destinations and comes with 5GB roaming data for $30/month.

The move sets Freedom apart from its competitors that offer daily roaming rates. For international travel, Rogers charges $15/day, and Bell charges $16/day. Both companies will charge for a maximum of 20 days per billing cycle. Telus charges $16/day for international roaming and caps the fee at $400 for each billing cycle. Broken down, that’s a maximum of 25 days Telus charges for.

Offering roaming plans extending beyond the U.S. and Mexico is something Vidéotron, which owns Freedom, also practiced with the launch of its Canada-France plan earlier this month.

Source: Freedom Mobile