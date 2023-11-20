SaskTel brings 5G to parts of Lloydminster and Meadow Lake

SaskTel’s 5G network is now available in parts of Lloydminster and Meadow Lake.

The Saskatchewan-based telecom provider’s 5G network has speeds up to 1.2Gbps. “As it matures, the network will provide significantly faster speeds,” the company said in a press release.

Other benefits of its 5G network that will come to fruition down the road include increased network capacity and ultra-low latency.

The company says it will complete the 5G network deployment to Lloydminster by the end of the year. The news follows the October expansion of SaskTel’s 5G network to 40 cell towers across the province.

To use SaskTel’s 5G network, customers need to have a compatible device and subscribe to an eligible plan.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel