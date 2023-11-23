The Mobile Shop is offering PC Points for new device purchases

The Mobile Shop is currently running a Black Friday PC Optimum Points promotion on new devices, with up to 200,000 points available on select purchases.

Your carrier choice determines the amount of points you get with the device.

Check out some hot offers below:

iPhone 14 – Get a $15/month iPhone 14 + 200,000 PC Optimum points with Rogers and Bell

iPhone 11 – Get a $0/month iPhone 11 + 100,000 PC Optimum with select Fido Plus plans.

Samsung S23 – Earn 250,000 PC Optimum points + $100 worth of free accessories on your Samsung S23 purchase on select carriers.

Google Pixel 7 – Get a $0/month Pixel 7 + earn 150,000 PC Optimum points with Rogers, Fido, TELUS or Koodo.

Check out all the latest offers here.

Source: The Mobile Shop