Starfield’s latest update doubles down on customization, introduces DLSS support

Bethesda has finally made good on its word with Starfield receiving a handful of welcomed improvements, including DLSS support in a brand new update.

DLSS stands for deep learning super sampling, a new image rendering technology developed by the company NVIDIA. Essentially, AI-enhanced deep learning is used to produce images that look like higher-resolution versions of the original lower-resolution images, resulting in boosted performance and higher framerates.

More information about DLSS can be found here.

As announced by Bethesda, the update officially brings DLSS support to users with supported NVIDIA cards, providing upscaling perks like DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), DLSS frame generation and Reflex Low Latency. Before the new ‘Version 1.8.86,’ users had to rely on third-party mods to add DLSS.

Update 1.8.86 has landed! 🚀 💻 DLSS Support

🥘 Consume button for food

🔧 Numerous fixes and improvements Get all the details in our full update notes: https://t.co/7UYVNY0L6r #Starfield pic.twitter.com/P1VvN9fAET — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) November 20, 2023

Starfield also now features improved GPU performance, enhanced rendering threading and overall refined stability and performance across the board. Visually, changes like the addition of brightness and contrast controls and tweaks to material and character model issues aim to make the space exploration game more customizable.

Gamers who double as foodies will also appreciate the introduction of the “consume” button, allowing users to eat food placed in the game without adding it to their inventory. Those looking for more gameplay changes that don’t involve consuming Boba Alien Tea can look forward to more forgiving stealth mechanics and fewer weapon glitches and quest problems.

Bethesda tested ‘Version 1.8.86’ in September on Steam before releasing it to the public as an official update. The update is live as of November 20th, giving Starfield‘s player base of nearly 10 million more freedom to explore in style immediately.

