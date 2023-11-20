Apple reportedly aiming for a March 2024 U.S. launch for Vision Pro

Since its official debut during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year, Apple has been tightlipped on the actual release of its Vision Pro augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset. However, a new report claims the company is targeting a U.S. launch in March 2024.

Apple’s Vision Pro is the company’s first major break into the mixed reality sector. The headset is priced at $3,499 USD (around roughly $4,700 CAD). While detailing its use of visionOS software and specs, Apple withheld info on when customers could look forward to donning the headset for the first time. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims a launch could be as early as March of next year.

While early reports pegged a Vision Pro release sometime in January, Gurman claims distribution plans and final device tests are still underway.

This is very much in line with Apple’s initial target of Vision Pro being available to the U.S. market in early 2024. Unfortunately, Gurman’s latest report doesn’t shine a light on when Canadian customers can get their hands on the headset. Apple is thought to be launching Vision Pro by the end of the year in Canada and the U.K.

Vision Pro is powered by Apple’s M2 chipset with a new R1 chip. It provides 4K resolution with 23 million pixels on each display panel. It also supports a new ‘EyeSight’ feature, enabling the wearer to reveal their eyes to others through the front-facing display. The headset also incorporates dual-driver audio for ambient spatial audio.

Apple is going all-in on the Vision Pro, with App Store support for the headset. Many native iPhone and iPad apps will be available as Vision Pro apps. There are also said to be 100 Apple Arcade titles available for Vision Pro at launch.

If Gurman’s claim is correct, Apple may be able to sneak a final event in to showcase the headset. Looking back on recent years, a March event isn’t guaranteed. This year, Apple skipped any such event. However, there have been timely March events in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

Source: Bloomberg Via: TechCrunch