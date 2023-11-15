Samsung S24 rumoured to feature Instagram camera lock screen shortcut

Samsung appears to be working with Instagram to better integrate the social media platform with its rumoured Galaxy S24 devices.

The South Korean tech giant first introduced Instagram integration with the Galaxy S10, letting users upload pictures directly from the phone’s camera app. However, with the S24, you’ll reportedly be able to access Instagram’s in-app camera directly from the smartphone’s lock screen.

#Instagram is working on letting #Samsung #GalaxyS24 users add the shortcut for the Instagram Camera to the lock screen 👀 pic.twitter.com/vlG2uucXn0 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 15, 2023

According to the leak, discovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, the S24 will have the option to add the Instagram Camera to one of the handset’s lock screen shortcuts.

Samsung has reportedly been working with Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok to improve picture and video quality, so it makes sense the company is also forging other kinds of partnerships with social media platforms.

Source: @alex193 Via: SamMobile