Ookla reveals 5G speedtest results for Samsung and Apple flagships in Canada

If you are looking for a new smartphone this Black Friday or during the holiday season, you might be wondering which flagships offer the best performance over 5G networks.

Ookla, a web service that provides free analysis of Internet access performance metrics, has published a new ‘Speedtest Intelligence’ report to compare how well the Apple’s iPhone 15 devices and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 models perform in Canada over 5G when compared to their predecessors.

Data for the iPhone models was collected between September 22nd and October 20th, 2023. On the other hand, data for the Samsung models was collected between August 11th and October 20th, 2023.

According to the report, in Canada, all four iPhone 15 models showed significantly faster median 5G download speeds than their iPhone 14 counterparts during the test period.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max had a 26 percent speed advantage over the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Plus had a 12 percent speed advantage over the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro had an eight percent 5G speed boost over the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 had a seven percent speed advantage over the iPhone 14.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also showed a faster median 5G download speed than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the August 11th to October 20th, 2023 test period. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, had similar speeds.

Check out the complete report here.

Image credit: Ookla

Source: Ookla