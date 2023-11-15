fbpx
News

Alert Ready is testing Canada’s national warning system today

Testing will take place in every province and territory except Alberta and the Northwest Territories

Nida Zafar
Nov 15, 202310:12 AM EST 0 comments
Alert Ready

Canadians nationwide will receive an alert from the country’s national warning system, Alert Ready, on Wednesday.

The move is part of regular testing and won’t require Canadians to take action. The message will appear over TV, radio, and wireless devices.

According to the testing schedule, provinces on the east coast will witness the first tests at 10:55am local time. Nunavut will get the test last, at 2pm local time.

Testing will occur in every province and territory except for Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

The full testing schedule is available on Alert Ready’s website.

