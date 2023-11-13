Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile rollout matching $34/20GB 5G plans

Canadians have two new 5G plans to choose from with Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile.

Both brands are offering a $34/20GB option.

Telus-owned Public Mobile’s plan comes with unlimited call and messaging in Canada, along with unlimited international text and picture messaging. The company is offering a $0 eSIM as well, which typically costs $5.

Freedom’s offering also includes unlimited talk and text. It’s inclusive of a $5/month digital discount that requires customers to set up auto pay. According to the fine print, the offer is only available for 24 months, after which the price will increase by $5/month. The offer also requires customers to bring their own devices.

Source: Public Mobile, Freedom Mobile Via: iPhone in Canada