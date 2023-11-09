The PlayStation 5 has sold more than 46.6 million consoles so far

PlayStation 5 sales seem to be doing quite well heading into the holiday season.

Sony sold 4.9 million PS5 units in its second quarter, which ended on September 30th. This brings the total number of consoles sold to 46.6 million units since its release.

Sony has a sales target of shipping 25 million PS5 units for the year; however, the tech giant still has more units on the way. Sony’s sales target is pretty high, considering the company only sold 19.1 million PS5 consoles for all of 2022. However, according to Reuters, Sony’s President Hiroki Totoki said that its goal is easily attainable and that its PS5 Slim is expected to help push sales.

The Japanese company also reported selling 67.6 million games in its second quarter. That said, it only sold 4.7 million first-party titles. However, its next quarter will definitely do better. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold more than 5 million units in its first 11 days.

The judge just posted this order related to the accidental publication of Microsoft documents. pic.twitter.com/1nShLKrYbD — Douglas Farrar (@DouglasLFarrar) September 19, 2023

A leak from September 19th revealed documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case, which shed light on Microsoft’s future plans. The documents showed that Microsoft is working on an Xbox Series X and Series S refresh, which might be released in June 2024.

Source: Sony Via: Engadget