Disney+ now has 150 million subscribers worldwide

Disney+ has hit 150 million subscribers at the end of its Q4 fiscal quarter, up from 146.7 million in the previous quarter.

Breaking down these numbers further, Disney+’s core subscriptions sit at 112.6 million, with India-based Disney+ Hotstar making up the remaining 37.6 million, amounting to a total 7 million subscriber increase from the previous quarter. Top performing content on the platform this quarter includes Elemental, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

In comparison, Netflix reported 247.2 million subscribers in its most recent Q3 fiscal quarter.

Disney+’s password-sharing crackdown recently started in Canada. In the streaming services new subscriber agreement, the platform states that it’s “implementing restrictions on account sharing.” Specifically, a new “account sharing” section of the agreement now includes the following:

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. ‘Household’ means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.”

It’s currently unclear how seriously Disney+ is enforcing this new rule and if it plans to implement similar password-sharing detection features like Netflix. It’s also worth noting that rather than decrease its subscriber numbers, the streaming service added 8.8 million new subscribers in Q3, 2023, following implementing this change. It’s unclear if Disney+ will experience the same success.

Back in August, Disney+ launched a cheaper $7.99/month ad-supported subscription tier in Canada.

Via: Variety