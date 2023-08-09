Disney+ to launch cheaper ad-supported tier in Canada in November

In December last year, Disney launched its ad-supported tier for Disney+ to compete directly with Netflix’s identical offering.

The tier, which was initially limited to U.S. users, is now finally coming to Canada in November, giving Canadian viewers a cheaper way to enjoy Disney+ programming.

The ad-supported tier will launch in Canada on November 1st and cost $7.99 per month. It’s likely that there is no annual purchase option for the ad-supported tier and users will have to pay monthly.

The tier will boast up to Full HD 1080p content, which matches the ‘Standard’ tier, and will allow for two concurrent streams. It won’t, however, allow users to download content.

The Standard plan, which costs $11.99 per month, will offer the same features as the Standard with Ads plan, but without any ads. The Premium plan, which costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, will offer up to 4K UHD & HDR video quality, four concurrent streams, downloads, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Disney’s ad-supported offering, at first glance, is much better than Netflix’s. For reference, Netflix’s ad-supported tier only supports 720p video quality, and allows only one user to stream at a time.

