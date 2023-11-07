Apple rumoured to introduce a complete iPad overhaul next year

Apple reportedly aims to revamp all of its iPad models as soon as next year, which means we might see new models across the board in 2024.

The news comes from a reputable source, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says we’ll see new models for the iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and even the entry-level iPad.

Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro have not been updated since October 2022, with the Air model last being updated seven months prior. The iPad mini hasn’t received an update since September 2021.

Gurman went into more detail in the latest edition of his newsletter, ‘Power On.’ He put it very simply, saying that Apple plans to update the entire iPad lineup in 2024, as opposed to rushing new models to market this year. This year would mark the first year since their release in 2010 that no new iPad models have hit store shelves.

Gurman also dropped an interesting nugget about upcoming AirPods, stating that new low-end AirPods are coming next year as well, with a refreshed Pro model coming the year after.

Gurman previously reported that low-to-mid-range iPads could see an update in March 2024, with Pro models sporting M3 chips and OLED displays to be released in the first half of the new year.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors