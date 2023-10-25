Apple reportedly plans to revamp entire AirPods lineup

Apple has big plans for its wireless earbuds and over-ear headphone line.

The tech giant reportedly plans to significantly overhaul its AirPods next year, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. The standard AirPod and the AirPods Max will be refreshed in 2024, followed by the AirPods Pro in 2025.

Regarding the AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple plans to update the earbuds’ case design and improve their audio quality. Gurman says that the 2nd-Gen and 3rd-Gen AirPods will be phased out when the 4th-Gen version releases but that Apple will offer two versions at different prices, with one offering active noise cancellation.

The 4th-Gen AirPods will feature shorter stems alongside a speaker for ‘Find My’ alerts (like the 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro) and a USB-C charging port.

On the AirPods Max side, Apple plans to launch new colours and bring USB-C to the over-ear headphones. Beyond these changes, they’re expected to remain identical to their predecessor, including, unfortunately, the not-very-useful, purse-like case.

The AirPods Pro (3rd-Gen), which won’t be released until 2025, will feature a refreshed design, a faster chip and health features related to hearing data collection.

Finally, Gurman says the new AirPods will release “later next year” and that the updated AirPods Max will drop “around the end of next year.”

In other Apple-related news, the tech giant is expected to reveal its refreshed M3-powered 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air at its upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ event on October 30th.

Source: Bloomberg Via: Android Authority