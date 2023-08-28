Apple is reportedly working on a new M3-powered iPad Pro

Apple is planning a major update to its tablet lineup through the new iPad Pro.

As Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the new lineup of models will feature an M3 Apple silicon chip and OLED display technology. The devices will come in 11 and 13-inch size options and launch in 2024.

The company has reportedly codenamed the products ‘J717,’ ‘J718,’ ‘J720,’ and ‘J721,’ which will be Apple’s first big update in the tablet world since 2o18, Gurman writes.

The newsletter further notes a new Magic Keyboard is also on the way. Reportedly featuring a larger trackpad, the accessory will make the “iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup.”

The iPad Pro rumours add to a long list of other talk surrounding Apple’s new lineup of products, including the iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature titanium instead of gold stainless steel at its sides and sport thinner bezels. The series will also reportedly feature a variety of colours, including dark blue, and will swap the lightning port for USB-C.

Unlike the iPad Pro, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 series much sooner. Rumours point to the tech giant’s fall hardware event happening on September 12th.

Source: Bloomberg