xAI’s sarcastic and rebellious AI bot might be available in Canada soon

Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, has released its first product: Grok.

Grok is an AI chatbot, and according to the company, it is modelled after the comedy sci-fi book Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and answers queries “with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak.”

Announcing Grok! Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use… — xAI (@xai) November 5, 2023

Further, according to the company’s tweet, the bot will have “real-time knowledge of the world,” which it gathers from X, and also answer “spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

Before the official xAI announcement, X-owner Elon Musk shared a snippet of the chatbot, where he asked the bot how he could make a controlled substance. The bot did share the bare bones of the procedure and mentioned that trying to make controlled substances is illegal and dangerous.

Musk also shared a comparison of Grok and another AI bot answering a question, showing that Grok had more current information.

Example of Grok vs typical GPT, where Grok has current information, but other doesn’t pic.twitter.com/hBRXmQ8KFi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

Additionally, access to Grok will also reportedly be provided as part of X Premium+, though it is unclear when that will happen.

xAI, however, cautioned that Grok, like any Large Language Model (LLM), can still generate false or contradictory information. Grok is still in its early beta phase, having been trained for only two months, and is only available to a limited number of users who can sign up for a waitlist.

The bot is currently available in the United States only, though according to Musk, the chatbot should not be “geographically limited,” and that he “will fix” it soon, so the bot might come to Canada sometime in the future.

Agreed, it should not be geographically limited. Will fix. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

xAI was launched in July with a team of former employees from OpenAI, DeepMind and other AI companies. The company’s mission is to build artificial intelligence and “understand the true nature of the universe.”

