what3words helped a 911 dispatcher locate a lost hiker in Canada

A man who got lost while hiking in a remote area of Canada was rescued thanks to the quick-thinking actions of a 911 dispatcher and a geolocation app called what3words.

As shared by CTV News Barrie, a 46-year-old hiker was exploring the Scanlon Creek Conservation Area on Line 9 in Bradford when he realized he was lost and his phone battery was running low. The hiker preemptively called 911 to let dispatchers know of his situation, and he was then asked to download the what3words app on his phone.

what3words essentially allows emergency services to pinpoint your location with the help of three unique words that the app provides. The words differ depending on your location. The app assigns a unique combination of three words to every three-metre square in the world, allowing users to share their precise location with others in a much quicker way than having to read out coordinates.

The hiker gave the dispatcher his three-word unique combination and was told to stay put. The hiker’s phone died soon after.

The Communicator relayed the information to the officers who searched the area with the help of a K9 unit, a tactical team, and a drone. After more than an hour, the hiker was found and brought to safety with no injuries to treat.

The police service also recommended that people download the what3words app, which works offline. The app can be a lifesaver in emergency situations, as it can pinpoint a caller’s location with accuracy.

