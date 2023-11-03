M3-powered Macs still only officially support one external display

While it’s great Apple is bringing its base-level M3 chip to its 14-inch MacBook Pro for the first time, this version of the “Pro” laptop features a few limitations some might not be aware of.

Along with only featuring three two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports compared to the four in the higher-end models, the M3 MacBook Pro is only capable of outputting to one external display at a maximum of 6K resolution at 60Hz, according to Apple’s official specs.

This means if you have a two-monitor setup, the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac won’t be able to output to both monitors without the help of third-party adapters.

Only Apple’s higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are capable of connecting to two external displays, with the latter actually supporting four additional screens.

Apple’s new M3 series 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro and its 24-inch iMac are available to order now and are officially available in-store on November 7th. M3 Max versions of the MacBook Pro won’t be available until later in November.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors