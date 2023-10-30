Only M3 Pro/M3 Max MacBook Pro get new Space Black colour

At its ‘Scary Fast’ event today, Apple unveiled its new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets.

Alongside the processors, the tech giant also unveiled new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with new chips and a new Liquid Retina XDR display that offers 20 percent brighter SDR content at 600 nits.

Specs-aside, the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros come in a stunning new ‘Space Black’ colour. According to Apple, the new colour offers a “gorgeous dark aluminum finish, with a breakthrough anodization method that resists fingerprints.” This is the first time Apple has gone for a Black shade for the MacBook Pro since the original black polycarbonate MacBook in 2006.

The new colourway will be available with 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The base M3 chip model MacBook Pro will not be available in the ‘Space Black’ colourway.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are available to order now and release on November 7th. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $2,099. The 14‑inch/16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $2,699 and $3,299, respectively. The M3 Max version of the 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,699 and $3,249, respectively, and will ship later in November.

For more on Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event, including our coverage of the refreshed M3-powered iMac, follow this link.

Image credit: Apple