Netflix in talks with Rockstar to license Grand Theft Auto game: report

Netflix is looking to bring a Grand Theft Auto game to its platform, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a larger piece about the company’s gaming plans, the publication notes that Netflix is “in talks” with GTA maker Rockstar to license one of the open-world crime games. What’s unclear, however, is which one that would be — either an earlier title, like the ever-popular Grand Theft Auto V, its upcoming sequel, GTA VI, or a new game entirely.

On the one hand, something like the Chinatown Wars spin-off makes sense for Netflix as it’s a handheld/mobile game in line with what the company already offers. However, The Wall Street Journal reports that Netflix wants to branch into “higher-end” games, so it’s possible the company is eyeing a full-on mainline — existing or new — GTA title.

We do know that Netflix has been looking to expand into bigger-budget “AAA” gaming, having hired the likes of legendary Halo designer Joseph Staten to work on an original property. It’s also purchased a few studios, including Oxenfree developer Night School Entertainment, while also opening one in Helsinki, Finland.

It remains to be seen what will come out of Netflix’s larger plans for gaming. As it stands, the company offers over 70 mobile games — including Oxenfree II, Immortality, Spiritfarer and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge — at no additional cost to members on iOS and Android. In the summer, the company also began testing cloud streaming of its games to TVs, PCs and Macs.

Rockstar, meanwhile, is still working on Grand Theft Auto VI following an unprecedented leak last year. While the company hasn’t officially unveiled the title, rumours suggest it may finally be released in 2024 — 11 years after its predecessor.

Image credit: Rockstar

Source: The Wall Street Journal