We may be getting a new Grand Theft Auto game for the first time in 11 years

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, expects to earn $8 billion USD (about $10.7 billion CAD) in net bookings in its 2025 fiscal year, leading fans to speculate about Grand Theft Auto VI’s release date. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, came out in 2013.

GTA VI has been anticipated for years, but Rockstar first confirmed its existence in February 2022. After its remastering of the original GTA Trilogy was released and met with criticism due to the bugs and visual glitches, Rockstar announced it was taking a step back. The company shelved plans to remaster Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV, instead focusing on the GTA VI release.

Then, in September 2022, a huge leak led to more than 90 videos of GTA VI releasing online. We saw a lot of details, including two playable protagonists: one male and one female. Rockstar has been largely quiet about the game since the aftermath of that leak.

Take-Two Interactive didn’t mention GTA VI by name in its fiscal report. However, it did make a huge jump in expected net bookings. Take-Two Interactive’s report shows it made $5.3 billion USD (about $7.1 billion CAD) in net bookings for 2023. IGN points out that the 2023 number was largely impacted by its acquisition of Zynga last year, and that it was only making around $3 billion USD (about $4 billion CAD) in years prior.

All this information has led fans to assume that the boost in profits expected in the 2025 fiscal year, which runs from April 1st, 2024, to March 31st, 2025, will be thanks to the release of GTA VI.

Image credit: Rockstar

Source: Take-Two Interactive Via: Engadget