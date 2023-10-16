Nvidia GeForce Now getting price increase in Canada but not U.S.

The price of Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service will increase in Canada and Europe on November 1st.

Nvidia says the hike, which won’t affect the U.S., is being implemented “to account for increased operational costs in those areas.”

Here’s the new pricing for Canada:

Priority 1-month — $13.99 (previously $12.99/month)

Priority 6-month — $69.99 (previously $64.99/month)

Ultimate 1-month — $25.99 (previously $24.99/month)

Ultimate 6-month — $139.99 (previously $129.99/month)

Founders members continue to get their “Founders for Life” price benefit. On top of that, Nvidia says both active and new members who sign up before November 1st will be able to lock in the current pricing for six months.

Of course, Nvidia GeForce Now still has a free tier, although streaming performance and length will be capped.

More information on all of the membership options can be found here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Nvidia