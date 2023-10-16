Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios expands into Canada

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios will expand into Canada with a new location in Montreal.

This is the Swedish game maker’s fifth studio, including offices in Stockholm, New York City, Malmö, and Liverpool. The expansion also follows Avalanche Studios’ 2021 acquisition of the Montreal-based development studio Monster Closet.

Avalanche Studios is best known for making the four well-regarded Just Cause open-world action games for Square Enix. It also developed 2015’s Mad Max and worked alongside Doom maker id Software on 2019’s Rage 2.

The company’s next game, Contraband, is an open-world co-op game for Xbox, although nothing else is known about it.

It’s not surprising that Avalanche Studios chose Montreal, given Quebec’s lucrative tax incentives and rich talent pool. Montreal, in particular, is home to a variety of studios, including Ubisoft (Assassin’s Creed), Eidos (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Warner Bros. (Gotham Knights) and Behaviour (Dead by Daylight). In recent years, the likes of MiHoYo (Genshin Impact), Quantic Dream (Detroit: Become Human), Krafton (PUBG) and NetEase (Harry Potter: Magic Awakened) have also expanded into Montreal.

Source: Avalanche Studios