New MacBook Pro, Air to come next year: report

The latest reports from Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman indicate Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro and Air refreshes won’t arrive until 2024.

Gurman had previously predicted that we might see a new MacBook Air in October, but now he believes the new Airs could arrive between spring and summer 2024 “at the earliest.” In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that the new MacBook Air models are now in the ‘engineering verification test’ (EVT) stage, which indicates a timeline culminating in the spring/summer launch window.

Apple’s M3-equipped MacBook Pro laptops, on the other hand, have reached the ‘design validation test’ (DVT) stage, which means they will soon enter mass production. Based on this, Gurman predicts a consumer release earlier in 2024, possibly matching the January release of the M2 MacBook Pro variants.

Those hoping for new iPads, however, may be disappointed. Gurman has contradicted ongoing rumours about new iPads coming in October, writing that the “latest indications are that it won’t happen this month.”

Still, new iPads are in development. Gurman reports Apple is working on a new entry-level iPad, an iPad Air, and an iPad mini, all of which will have faster chips but no “updates of any significance.” There are new iPad Pros with revamped designs, redesigned Magic Keyboards, and OLED displays coming sometime next year.

Source: Power On Via: Engadget