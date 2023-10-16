Chatr offering 13GB monthly bonus data for six months on select plans

Today is the last day to get Chatr Mobile’s offer of 13GB of monthly bonus data for six months on new activations of select plans.

The Rogers-owned wireless provider is offering the deal on some 4G and 3G plans until October 16th. According to the details listed on the Chatr website, the bonus data includes a 10GB auto-pay bonus (which means you’ll need to sign up for auto-pay to get the deal).

Chatr’s offer is available on the following 4G plans:

$75/mo 20GB with unlimited Canada/U.S. talk

$65/mo 15GB with unlimited Canada/U.S. talk

$55/mo 10GB with unlimited Canada/U.S. talk

$45/mo 5GB with unlimited Canada-wide talk

It’s also available on the following 3G plans:

$50/mo 10GB with unlimited Canada/U.S. talk

$40/mo 5GB with unlimited Canada-wide talk

It’s worth noting that all of Chatr’s plans include unlimited texting to Canada, the U.S., and international numbers.

Some of Chatr’s cheaper plans include a 5GB monthly data bonus instead of the 13GB bonus.

