Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in October.
Extra
- Alien Isolation (PS4)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4/PS5)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)
- Disco Elysium — The Final Cut (PS4/PS5)
- Eldest Souls (PS4/PS5)
- Elite Dangerous (PS4)
- FAR: Changing Tides (PS4/PS5)
- Gotham Knights (PS5)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS4/PS5)
- Outlast 2 (PS4)
- Röki (PS4/PS5)
It’s worth noting that Outlast 2 and Gotham Knights both hail from Montreal (Red Barrels and WB Games, respectively).
PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks (online play, free monthly games and cloud storage).
Premium
- Ape Escape Academy (PS4/PS5) — PSP game
- IQ Final (PS4/PS5) — PS1 game
- Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny (PS4/PS5) — PSP game
- Tekken 6 (PS4/PS5) — PSP game
PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to including all of the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles, full-game trials, cloud streaming and more. Later this month, PS5 game streaming will also be added as a Premium benefit.
A breakdown of October’s PS Plus Essential games, which include The Callisto Protocol, can be found here.
Image credit: ZA/UM
Source: PlayStation